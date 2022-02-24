GSEB SSC and HSC Timetable 2022 Out: Check the Gseb Official Website

GSEB SSC and HSC Timetable 2022 released.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Gujarat 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022.
As per the timetable, the GSEB HSC or Class 12 exam for Science and General stream is scheduled to begin from 28 March 2022. The vocational exam timetable for GSEB HSC states that the examination will start from 4 April 2022.
The timetable for the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th Exams is already published on the GSEB's official website for the students to go through and report if there are any problems.
Candidates can visit the website gseb.org to know about their respective exam timings and other important information regarding the GSEB HSC and SSC 2022 board examination.
The GSEB HSC Timetable 2022 states the examination for Class 12 will commence with the Sahkar Panchayat, Namanam Muḷa Tatvo and Physics papers on day one.
The GSEB SSC Timetable 2022 states that the Class 10 examination will begin with the First Language Papers.
GSEB's official website- gseb.org has information about the time division and the exam time for each subject so that it is easier for the candidates to prepare accordingly.
The GSEB HSC 2022 examination for General subjects ends on 12 April 2022 and the examination for Science students ends on 8 April 2022.
Students should check the official timetable on the website gseb.org for a better understanding of the exam schedule.
The website had detailed information about both, the Class 10 and Class 12 Gujarat Board examinations.
