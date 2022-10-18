Mentally Prepared College Fests are Unsafe: Current & Ex-Miranda House Students

As videos from Miranda House went viral over the weekend, former students took to WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook groups to lament the state of affairs.

Ajailiu Niumai, currently a Sociology professor at the University of Hyderabad, who graduated from Miranda House in 1995, told The Quint that she was "devastated" when she saw the video.

"I have been very agitated all day... I do not know how this is happening in this day and age. While there were instances of men approaching women, it was never this obscene. I remember that we used to have hostel nights and women would call their friends, both male and female... and it would go on till 11 pm… What has been happening recently is unimaginable," she said.

Professor Ajailiu said that she faced "slurs back then because she's from the northeast… but this type of hooliganism was not there before."

Ankita Anand, who graduated from Miranda House in 2006, was the president of the students' union, and spoke about the annual college fest that she organised.

Anand told The Quint, "When I watched these videos, I was reminded of the annual fest in 2005-2006… I remember security was a big thing that we spent a lot of time figuring out. We were aware that whenever there was some function, outsiders, mainly men, would throng around the gates and come in. We had a lot of volunteers who patrolled areas around the gates, and I was at different places during the fest but each day, there were incidents of trespassing throughout the day. I would also get calls saying that 'I'm president of so-and-so, please let me in the college'."

This incident from Friday, however, "means that things have got worse," she said.

Meanwhile, Madhura Dasgupta, who graduated from Miranda House in 2007, recalled instances of "catcalling on Valentine's Day," but still feeling "more or less safe walking in and around campus."