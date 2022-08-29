BJP Talks About 'Beti Bachao', but Released Bilkis Bano Case Convicts: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 29 August, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, saying that the Trinamool Congress would organise a dharna to demand action against the accused.

"The BJP talks about 'Beti Bachao' and 'Beti Padhao' and its government released those involved in Bilkis Bano case. Is this justice? We will organise 48-hour long dharna here in Kolkata to press for action against the accused," the chief minister was quoted as saying.