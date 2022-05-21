Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: How to Check Class 12th Results on GBSHSE Website

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC)/ Class 12 exams on Saturday, 21 May 2022. Result will be announced for Term 2 of GBSHSE Class 12 exams 2022.

Goa Board will release the result on the official website of GBSHSE: gbshse.info. Therefore, students who appeared for the exam are advised login on the website after the declaration of result.