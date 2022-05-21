Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: How to Check Class 12th Results on GBSHSE Website

Goa Board 12th Result 2022 to be announced on website: gbshse.info
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC)/ Class 12 exams on Saturday, 21 May 2022. Result will be announced for Term 2 of GBSHSE Class 12 exams 2022.
Goa Board will release the result on the official website of GBSHSE: gbshse.info. Therefore, students who appeared for the exam are advised login on the website after the declaration of result.
Go to the official website GBSHSE: gbshse.info
Click on HSSC April 2022 result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your seat number/registration details and login
Your HSSC Goa board Class 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen
Check your marks and save the result for future reference
Goa Board class 12 mark sheets will be available for download to affiliated schools from 24 May 2022 (09 am onwards), reported NDTV. Schools will have to sign in using their registered credentials in order to download the mark sheets.
Students will be able to collect their marksheets from the school, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Goa Board class 12 results.
