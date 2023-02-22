GATE 2023 Answer Key Released - IIT GATE Challenge Window Opens Today - Details

GATE 2023 Answer Key Out: IIT GATE challenge window opens today. Check details.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 Answer Key challenge window today on 22 February 2023. Candidates who want to challenge or raise objections against the GATE 2023 Answer Key will be able to do so through the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
Candidates must remember that the GATE answer key released is provisional and can be challenged if the answers are not satisfactory. Once all the objections are addressed by the concerned authorities, a final answer key will be issued and that will be completely non-objectionable.
The last date to raise objections against the GATE Answer Key 2023 is 25 February 2023. Following are the steps that you must follow to challenge the GATE 2023 Answer Key.
Go to the official site, gate.iitk.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for GATE 2023 Answer Key.
A login page will appear on the computer screen.
Enter the required login details.
The GATE Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen.
Click on the question that you want to challenge and enter your answer.
Pay the fee and then hit the submit option.
Your objection/challenge has been raised now.
Download, save, and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates must remember that they have to pay fee against each question challenged/objected, and the fee is non-refundable.
IIT GATE 2023 Result will be officially announced on 16 March 2023. The result will be declared after the evaluation of GATE examination papers.
