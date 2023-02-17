CTET Result 2023 Date: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Details Here

CTET Result Date 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Earlier, the CTET 2022 answer key was released for both papers -paper 1 and 2 on 14 February 2023. Candidates must remember that the last date to object or challenge the CTET answer key is today, 17 February 2023. After, the last date, no challenge will be entertained under any circumstances.

The CTET Exam 2023 was conducted by CBSE from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023 through a computer based test mode. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key, must raise a challenge till 12 pm today against a fee of Rs 1000.