CTET Result 2023 Date: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Details Here

CTET Result Date 2023 Soon - Here are the important details.
(Photo: iStock)
CTET Result Date 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in.
Earlier, the CTET 2022 answer key was released for both papers -paper 1 and 2 on 14 February 2023. Candidates must remember that the last date to object or challenge the CTET answer key is today, 17 February 2023. After, the last date, no challenge will be entertained under any circumstances.
The CTET Exam 2023 was conducted by CBSE from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023 through a computer based test mode. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key, must raise a challenge till 12 pm today against a fee of Rs 1000.
The exact result date of CTET Exam has not been revealed by the CBSE yet. However, it is expected that the result may be out soon along with the merit list and scorecard.
Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct link for Downloading the CTET Result 2023.
A login page will appear.
Enter the required login details.
A result PDF will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully against your roll number.
Download, save, and print your scorecard for future reference.
You can also download the merit list by following the above mentioned steps.
