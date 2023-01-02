NID DAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Check Official Website for Details

The National Institute of Design (NID) is ready to officially release the admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 for BDes and MDes programmes on Monday, 2 January 2023. It is important to note that the admit card will be declared on the official website – admissions.nid.edu – for all candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the exam should stay alert and go through the latest announcements on the website mentioned above regarding the cards.

