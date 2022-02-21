GATE 2022 Answer Key to be Released Today, Results Scheduled on 17 March
GATE 2022 Answer key can be downloaded from the official website of GATE: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
GATE Answer Key: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer key is scheduled to be released on Monday, 21 February 2022. The answer key will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology – Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp), the organising body of GATE 2022.
Candidates who appeared for GATE 2022 exams will be able to check and download the answer keys from the official website of GATE: gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Response sheet of the candidates who appeared for GATE was released on 15 February.
GATE 2022 exam was conducted on 05, 06, 12 and 13 February 2022.
How to Download GATE 2022 Answer Key?
Visit the official website of GATE: gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Click on the Login under answer key, on the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your enrollment ID/ email address and password
GATE 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
Download and save it t check the correct answers
Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key from 22 to 25 February 2022. They will be required to pay a sum of Rs 500 per question in order to challenge the answer key.
Challenges made by candidates against GATE 2022 answer key will be reviewed, and if found correct, will be updated in the final answer key.
GATE 2022 Result Date
GATE 2022 results will be declared on 17 March 2022. Score cards for the same will be available for download on the official application portal of GATE from 21 March to 31 May 2022.
About GATE
GATE is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the master's programme and recruitment by some public sector companies.
Check this space regularly for further updates about GATE 2022 and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.