GATE 2022 Answer Key Likely To Be Released on 21 Feb: Check Expected Cut-Offs

GATE 2022 answer key is scheduled to be released on 21 February.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam, administered by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, was completed successfully for 29 papers on 13 February 2022.
Students who appeared for GATE 2022 can download the GATE 2022 answer key on 21 February 2022 on gate.iitkgp.ac.in, once released.
Candidates must note that IIT Kharagpur will release a response sheet before releasing the answer key, in order to enable candidates to make an estimate of their GATE 2022 score.
The response sheet will be made available to candidates by 15 February 2022 on the official application portal of GATE called GOAPS.
The GATE 2022 scorecards shall be declared from 21 March 2022 onwards.
Moreover, as candidates are aware, the GATE 2022 exam was held across India for various subjects in engineering and science.
Check below to see the different cut-offs for GATE 2022 papers such as Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, and more.
|Subject
|Paper Code
|Expected Cut-off (General)
|Aerospace Engineering
|AE
|26.1
|Agricultural Engineering
|AG
|25.2
|Architecture and Planning
|AR
|40
|Biomedical Engineering
|BM
|25.2
|Biotechnology
|BT
|31.2
|Civil Engineering
|CE
|29
|Chemical Engineering
|CH
|35.1
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|CS
|25.8
|Chemistry
|CY
|36
|Electronics and Communications Engineering
|EC
|25.1
|Electrical Engineering
|EE
|30.2
|Environmental Science and Engineering
|ES
|39.3
|Ecology and Evolution
|EY
|35.5
|Geology
|GG
|38.8
|Geophysics
|GG
|44.7
|Instrumentation Egnineering
|IN
|36
|Mathematics
|MA
|28.8
|Mechanical Engineering
|ME
|33
|Mining Engineering
|MN
|32.9
|Metallurgical Engineering
|MT
|48.3
|Petroleum Engineering
|PE
|50.9
|Physics
|PH
|32.8
|Production and Industrial Engineering
|PI
|35.7
|Statistics
|ST
|26
|Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|TF
|41.8
|Engineering Sciences
|XE
|29.4
|Humantites and Social Sciences
|XH
|37.9
|Life Sciences
|XL
|36
However, candidates must note that the above-mentioned cut-off is only the expected cut-off and the final one shall be shared by IIT Kharagpur post the declaration of GATE 2022 result on 17 March 2022.
The expected cut-off is only shared for reference and calculated on the basis of past trends and feedbacks of experts.
Additionally, once the preliminary answer key is released by IIT Kharagpur, the window for raising objections shall also be opened.
Candidates will then be given a chance to raise objections on the preliminary answer key from 22 February 2022 to 25 February 2022.
Only once this process is completed, IIT Kharagpur will release the final answer key.
For more information on the GATE 2022 exam, visit the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.