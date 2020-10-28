GATE 2021 Portal Open from 28 Oct-13 Nov for Corrections

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to re-edit their applications and select their exam city. The GATE 2021 online application processing system (GOAPS) will be open from 28 October to 13 November where students can make changes, if any, to categories relating to exam centre preferences. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to re-edit their applications and select their exam city.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be reopening the registration portal for the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) 2021 Exam on Wednesday, 28 October. Candidates can visit the official GATE 2021 registration portal gate.iitb.ac.in and log in to make the corrections.

GATE 2021 Candidates who have already registered for the exam will be able to re-edit their applications and select their examination city.

The GATE 2021 application form correction portal will be open from 28 October-13 November. IIT Bombay had earlier stated that GATE 2021 candidates will also be allowed edit their paper choices and and category by paying an additional fee of Rs 500 for each change requested. The institute had earlier extended the deadline for submitting applications for GATE 2021 till on 14 October. The deadline was earlier scheduled for 12 October. Students who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission for postgraduate courses in Technology across IITs in the country and will be able to apply for jobs at PSUs.