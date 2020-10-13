IIT Mumbai Extends GATE 2021 Registration Deadline to 14 October 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) in Engineering 2021 till 5 pm on 14 October. The deadline was earlier scheduled for 12 October.

The university is, however, charging a Rs 500 late fee to students are yet to register for GATE 2021. The GATE 2021 will be held from 5-7 February and 12-14 February.

Students who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission for postgraduate courses in Technology across IIT’s in the country and will be able to apply for jobs at PSUs.