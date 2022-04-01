Without Practicals, Indian MBBS Students from Chinese Univs Left in the Lurch

“I was the first person in my family to step out of the country to study. Everyone was very proud of me then,” says Rachita Kurmi, a third-year medical student of Shandong University in Jinan, China.

But now she is among the 20,000 other students who are stuck in a limbo over the future of their foreign medical degree. They do not know if their online MBBS degree will be recognised in India or if they will be eligible to practise in the country at all.

After her first semester, Rachita had come back home to Mumbai for winter vacations in January 2020. It was then that the pandemic struck and she has not been able to return to college till today.

Her sister – Yogita, who followed in her footsteps and went to pursue MBBS in Ukraine was also forced to return to the country.