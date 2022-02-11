Two Years On, Indian Medical Students Waiting to Return to China Still in Limbo

Subashini has completed with her fourth year and has suspended her education for a year now as she feels helpless. Medical education can be completed only after five years of classes along with practical lessons and one year of internship.

“We haven’t been able to do any practical classes because we are studying online. I stopped taking classes in September because what is the point of it, if these online classes are deemed invalid?” she said.

The universities in China said they would restructure the curriculum to make up for the absence of practical learning when they return. But students who are graduating in the next two years are running out of time.