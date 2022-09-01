'We Intend to Start Classes for New Batch by Mid-October': DU VC Yogesh Singh

The admission calendar had already been set back by the pandemic. And now, it has been delayed by CUET. What will the coming academic calendar look like?

I won’t say CUET is a setback. It is one of the largest examinations in the world – with so many permutations and combinations. Despite all its shortcomings, we should congratulate the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Government of India for taking this bold step to improve the quality of education. Next year, things can be better.

We will start with the counselling very soon. We intend to finish most of the admissions in the month of October and start classes by 15-20 October.

Yes, our semesters had been delayed because of the pandemic, but now second and third-year classes have started.

Now the matter is pertaining to the first-year students. We will be able to minimise this too by next year. We will give fewer vacations and try to start early.