DU UG Admissions 2022: Special Spot Allocation List Released Today - Details

DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Allocation List 2022 Out: Delhi University (DU) has released the DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Round Allocation List 2022 today, 22 December. Candidates who have applied for the DU Special Spot Round Allocation for undergraduate (UG) courses this year can download and check the list now from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The process of acceptance of special allocated starts will start from 22 to 23 December 2022, 4:59 pm. The verification and online approval of applications by selected colleges will last till 24 December 2022, 4:59 pm. The last date to pay the admission fee through an online mode is 25 December 2022.

Let us find out the steps to download and check the DU Special Spot Round Allocation List 2022 below.