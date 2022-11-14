DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allotment List Released by Delhi University

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the CSAS Round 3 Allotment list for admission to UG (undergraduate) programme. All those candidates who have applied for the 3rd round of DU UG Admissions 2022 can check the allotment result from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the concerned officials, in the third round of DU UG admissions, besides regular admissions, the preference will be given to candidates belonging to supernumerary quotas including Kashmiri migrants, sports, ECA, and CW (children and widows of armed forces).

Candidates can download and check the seat allotment result from the aforementioned website using personal login credentials like application number and password.

The last date to accept allotted seats is Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 4:59 pm. Candidates can submit the admission fee till Thursday, 17 November 2022.