DU PG Admission 2021: 3rd Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow

DU PG 3rd Merit List: Third merit list for admissions in postgraduate courses in University of Delhi (DU) is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, 7 December. Earlier, it was scheduled to be out on Friday, 3 December, but it was deferred along with extension in admission deadline against 2nd merit list.

Candidates who have applied for admission in DU PG courses will be able to check the merit list on the official admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.