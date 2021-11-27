DU PG Admission 2021: 2nd Merit List for Some Courses Released

DU PG 2nd cut off list can be checked on admission.uod.ac.in.
The Quint
Education
Published:

DU PG 2nd Cut Off list out on admission.uod.ac.in.

|

(Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>DU PG 2nd Cut Off list out on&nbsp;admission.uod.ac.in.</p></div>

The University of Delhi (DU), on Sunday, 27 November, released the 2nd merit list/ admission list for some postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Till now, merit list has been released for BEd, MA English, Geography, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Urdu, MCom and MSc Physics. Merit list for other courses are expected to be released soon.

Candidates who have applied for admission in PG course in DU can check the official merit list on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.

Also ReadDU PG Admission 2021: 2nd Merit List to be Out Tomorrow

DU PG 2nd Merit List: How to Check?

  • Visit the official website or admission portal of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in

  • Click on 'PG Admission List' under postgraduate admissions

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Go to the course you applied for and click on 'Entrance' or 'Merit' based admission list link

  • Merit list will appear on the screen

  • Check cut-off and save it for future reference

Also ReadDU UG Admission 2021: Special Drive Cut-Off List To Be Out Today
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Students who are shortlisted for admission against 2nd cut of list are required to complete their admission/ counselling process.

  • Display of 2nd Allotment list: Friday, 27 November 2021

  • Candidates to Apply: 10 am, Sunday, 28 November and 11:59 pm, Monday, 29 November

  • Departments/colleges to verify and approve admissions against 2nd merit list: 10:00 am, Monday, 29 November - 5:00 pm, Tuesday, 30 November 2021

  • Payments against 2nd merit list: Till 01 pm, Wednesday, 1 December 2021

DU PG 3rd merit list is scheduled to release on Friday, 3 December 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of DU.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT