DU PG 3rd Merit List 2021 Postponed, Check Revised Admission Schedule Here

DU PG 3rd Merit List 2021: The University of Delhi (DU), on Thursday, 2 December, announced the extension of last date to apply for admission in postgraduate (PG) programmes under 2nd merit/ admission list.

"The candidates who were reallocated/shortlisted in the Second Admission List can apply till 5:00 pm, Friday, 03 December 2021, and make payments after approvals till 5:00 pm, Saturday 04 December 2021," reads the official notice released by DU.

Candidates who have cleared the cut-off against 2nd merit list can check the admission process on the official admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.