DU LLB 1st Merit List, Counselling Schedule Expected Soon

DU LLB merit/ admission list to be out soon on admission.uod.ac.in.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Faculty of Law, Delhi University)
DU LLB: The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to release the first merit/ admission list for admission in the DU LLB programme.
As per the DU PG admission schedule, first merit list for PG programmes was scheduled to release on 17 November 2021. However, the varsity is yet to release the first merit list for few subjects (including LLB). The official website of DU: admission.uod.ac.in, shows 'awaited' in front of LLB first merit list.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for the DU LLB 2021 entrance examination are advised to check the admission portal of DU for further updates.
Visit the official website or admission portal of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the DU PG First Merit/ Admission List 2021 on the home page.
Click on link against 'LLB.'
Merit list will appear on your screen.
Check cut-off and save it for future reference
The DU will also release the counselling and seat allotment process schedule along with/ before the release of the first merit list. Candidates who qualify against first merit list of DU LLB will be given some time to apply for admission. It will be followed by verification of document and approval of admission by DU's law faculty. Selected candidates are required to submit the fee before the deadline.
