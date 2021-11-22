DU LLB 1st Merit List, Counselling Schedule Expected Soon

DU LLB: The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to release the first merit/ admission list for admission in the DU LLB programme.

As per the DU PG admission schedule, first merit list for PG programmes was scheduled to release on 17 November 2021. However, the varsity is yet to release the first merit list for few subjects (including LLB). The official website of DU: admission.uod.ac.in, shows 'awaited' in front of LLB first merit list.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for the DU LLB 2021 entrance examination are advised to check the admission portal of DU for further updates.