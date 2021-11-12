DU PG Admission 2021 Schedule Released: First Merit List To Be Out on 17 Nov

DU PG Merit List 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the schedule for postgraduate (PG) entrance/ merit-based admission process 2021-22. Admissions in postgraduate courses are slated to begin from Wednesday, 17 November 2021.

Candidates who have registered for admission in PG courses in DU can check the official schedule on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.