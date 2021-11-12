DU PG Admission 2021 Schedule Released: First Merit List To Be Out on 17 Nov

DU PG 2021 admission process is scheduled to commence from 17 November 2021.
Updated:

DU PG 2021 first merit list will be released on 17 November 2021.

|

(Photo: en.wikipedia.org)

DU PG Merit List 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the schedule for postgraduate (PG) entrance/ merit-based admission process 2021-22. Admissions in postgraduate courses are slated to begin from Wednesday, 17 November 2021.

Candidates who have registered for admission in PG courses in DU can check the official schedule on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG admission/ merit list will be prepared on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 PG entrance examinations, and marks obtained by students of the DU in their qualifying examination.

DU PG Admission 2021 Schedule

DU PG 2021 First Merit/ Admission List

  • Display of 1st Allotment list: Wednesday, 17 November 2021

  • Departments/colleges to verify and approve admissions against 1st merit list: 10:00 am, Thursday, 18 November - 5:00 pm, Monday, 22 November 2021

  • Payments against 1st merit list: Till 1:00 pm, Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Second Merit List

  • Display of 2nd Allotment list: Friday, 26 November 2021

  • Departments/colleges to verify and approve admissions against 1st merit list: 10:00 am, Saturday, 27 November - 5:00 pm, Tuesday, 30 November 2021

  • Payments against 1st merit list: Till 1:00 pm, Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Third Merit List

  • Display of 3rd allotment list: Friday, 3 December 2021

  • Departments/colleges to verify and approve admissions against 1st merit list: 10:00 am, Saturday, 4 December - 5:00 pm, Monday, 6 December 2021

  • Payments against 1st merit list: Till 1:00 pm, Tuesday, 7 December 2021

As of now, the varsity has announced the schedule for three lists, however, it will release more lists if required.

The DU has already released score cards/ results for DUET PG 2021. Candidates can check their result on the admission portal of DU or official website of NTA.

Published: 12 Nov 2021,10:41 AM IST
