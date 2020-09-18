Audit of 4 DU Colleges show misappropriation of funds: Sisodia

The DU Principals Association (DUPA) hit back at the Delhi government on Thursday, 17 September, stating that the government’s suggestion of using institutional savings to pay for wages of staff members was an ‘illegal act’.
This rebuttal comes after Education Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that state-funded colleges in Delhi University were not paying salaries to employees despite having funds.
On Wednesday, 16 September, Sisodia had reportedly alleged that misappropriation of funds had been found in the audit of four Delhi University colleges who are not paying salaries to their staff citing lack of funds. These include: Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, reported The Print.
The Delhi education minister had also reportedly alleged that the colleges had stashed funds in fixed deposits in an illegal manner.
The DUPA, however, hit back stating that it was “dismayed by the immature and misleading press statement of the Deputy CM, wherein he made unsubstantiated allegations against the administration of Delhi government-funded colleges, charging them with misappropriation of funds and not paying salary from students’ society account,” reported <i><a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/salaries-from-savings-illegal-du-principals/articleshow/78176477.cms">TOI</a></i>.
Rubbishing allegations of misappropriation, the colleges have maintained that the funds are meant for welfare of students, including cultural activities, upkeep of hostels, among other things, and cannot be spent on staff wages.
The DUPA added that the 12 government-funded colleges needed Rs 270 crores for 2020-21, and while ideally 75 percent of the grants should have been released before July, only Rs 37.5 crore has been released, reported TOI.
