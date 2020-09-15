Very Few Opt for DU Final-Year Phase 2 Physical Exams 2020: Report

Only 285 students from regular colleges and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board opted for the physical exams.

The second phase of Delhi University final-year 2020 open book examinations (OBE) started on Monday, 14 September, with very few students appearing for the offline physical mode, reported The Indian Express. The second phase of exams is being conducted for DU final-year students who were unable to appear for the first phase of online open-book examinations.

The first phase of DU final year exams OBE for both undergraduate and postgraduate students was completely in online mode last month. The second phase offers students the choice to appear for the final year OBE in both online and physical mode.

For the offline examinations, students are required to bring their own papers to use as answer sheets, and stationary as well. Electronic devices will be also be allowed inside the examination hall.

Very Few Appear for DU Final Year OBE Physical Exams

According to the report, out of 13,815 students from the School of Open Learning who registered for the DU final year OBE, only 3,035 selected to appear in physical exams.

The report added that only 285 students from regular colleges and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) opted for the physical exam.

Only 50% attendance was witnessed at Deshbandhu College on Monday where 46 students from the School of Open Leaning were registered to appear for the DU final year OBE in physical mode. According to the report, many students missed the first phase of online exams due to lack of information.

DU Final-Year Offline Phase 2 Exam Guidelines

The rules to bring stationery and electronic devices apply to those who opt for offline exams and those who sit for online exams in ICT (information and communication technology) centres. “Students who opt for the physical mode of OBE as per date sheet during the second phase shall have to appear at examination centres in Delhi only… Request for change of examination centre shall not be entertained by the University,” DU said in the affidavit. The university further stated that “students for both mode of examinations i.e. physical or ICT-based activities, shall answer questions on plain/ruled A4 size paper and shall use their own papers for writing answers. There will be no physical assistance during examinations in the college and departments.” The online exam will be held over 4 hours – 3 hours to download and attempt the question paper ad one hour to upload the scans of the answer sheets. Those appearing for the offline exams will have three hours to complete the exam.

Nearly 5,000 Students Unable to Submit Answer Sheets in Phase 1 Exams

According to figures submitted by the university in court on 27 August, out of the total 82,852 students (excluding figures of the School of Open Learning), 80,139 had registered for the exams, of which 79,533 had been able to log in to the DU portal. Out of this, 76,040 students attempted papers but finally 71,103 submitted the answer sheets on the portal. The first phase of Open Book Exams was conducted from 10-31 August.