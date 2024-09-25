DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 for 200 Posts: Eligibility, Age Limit and More

advertisement
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started a recruitment drive to fill 200 apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at drdo.gov.in. The recruitment drive began on 24 September and will end 21 days after the advertisement is published in the newspaper.
The selection process will be carried out based on the academic merit and interview. Shortlisted candidates will be sent an email with the application for correspondence. Original and self-attested copies of documents are required to be brought by the candidates during the document verification/joining process.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 started from 24 September 2024.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 will end 21 days after the advertisement is published in the newspaper.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 is being held for 200 posts. Following are the vacancy details.
Graduate Apprentice: 40 posts
Technician Apprentice (Diploma): 40 posts
Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): 120 posts
The age limit for the candidates seeking employment is 18 years or less as of 1 August 2024. Those who have completed the qualifying examinations in 2022, 2023, and 2024 with a percentage of more than 60 percent are only eligible to apply.
Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical]
Technician Apprentice (Diploma): Diploma in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical].
Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, and COPA.
