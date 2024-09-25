UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025 Registration Ends Today: Apply Now at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to close the registration process for Class 10th and 12th Exam 2025 today, 25 September 2024. Those students who haven't applied yet must submit their application forms on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

According to an official notification, 'the last date for uploading documents of students is 25 September 2024. The heads of the institutions can check the details of the students uploaded on the website from 30 September September 2024.'

After verifying the details, the corrections will be made by the administration regarding the students' details on the website from 1 October to 5 October 2024. During this time, no new student details will be uploaded or accepted by the institutions.