UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025 Registration Ends Today: Apply Now at upmsp.edu.in

advertisement
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to close the registration process for Class 10th and 12th Exam 2025 today, 25 September 2024. Those students who haven't applied yet must submit their application forms on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
According to an official notification, 'the last date for uploading documents of students is 25 September 2024. The heads of the institutions can check the details of the students uploaded on the website from 30 September September 2024.'
After verifying the details, the corrections will be made by the administration regarding the students' details on the website from 1 October to 5 October 2024. During this time, no new student details will be uploaded or accepted by the institutions.
The last date for submitting documents to the District School Inspector's Office for sending the photo-rolled list of registered students and a copy of the corresponding fund sheet to the regional offices of the Council is 10 October 2024.
The last date to register for UP Board 10th, 12th exam 2025 is 25 September 2024.
Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct registration link for UP Board Exam 2025.
A new page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like user ID, password and security pin.
Hit the submit option.
An examination form will show up.
Enter all the details carefully.
Pay the application fee.
Verify the details and click on the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)