DHS Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Out for Technical Posts: Steps To Download & Check

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Assam has announced the Grade 3 Result for technical posts written examination on the official website, dhs.assam.gov.in.

The DHS Assam Written Exam 2023 for technical posts was held by the concerned authorities on 29 May 2022. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified for the test are now eligible for the next stages of the examination i.e. skill test and document verification (DV), which will be held from 24 to 26 April 2023.

An official notification regarding the date, venue, and documents to be submitted for appearing in the skill test and document verification will be notified separately for the candidates.