Housing Woes, Mixed Feelings: DU Students on Colleges Reopening After 2 Years

Anushka Biswa, a first-year student at Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College, says she is worried about moving halfway across the country on such a short notice. Currently in the Northeast, Anushka is among the lakhs of outstation students who have less than 10 days to prepare to join college physically on 17 February.

On the evening of 9 February, Delhi University announced that the colleges will open for the first time after they were shut in March 2020 after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two years, only in-person practicals for third-year students had briefly resumed – and stopped again.

While the announcement of classes moving from online mode to offline has been a victory for students who had been protesting for months, the reactions are not of relief from everyone.