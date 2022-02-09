'DU To Reopen on 17 Feb,' Announces Proctor After Protests by Students
The All India Students' Association had said that they would not end their protest until the varsity was reopened.
Delhi University is slated to reopen on 17 February, Proctor Professor Rajni Abbi announced on Wednesday, 9 February.
The announcement came after the students staged demonstrations demanding the resumption of physical classes at Delhi University's North Campus.
On Monday, scores of students staged a protest in front of varsity Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh's office as they pushed for their demand.
Kicked off by the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA), who had taken to Twitter as well as the streets on Monday to mark their protest, the agitation later included other student unions, both left-wing and right-wing.
The demonstrations come a few days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) directive that had given a green light to the reopening of colleges in the national capital.
On Tuesday, the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) launched an indefinite hunger strike, and claimed that a large number of students would participate in the strike.
