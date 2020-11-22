After Tyagi’s Suspension, Delhi University Looking for New VC

VC Yogesh Tyagi was suspended by President Kovind following allegations of dereliction of duty.

Almost three weeks after Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended by President Ram Nath Kovind over allegations of ‘dereliction of duty’, the prestigious varsity is now looking for a new official to replace Tyagi, whose term ends in March 2021. Tyagi, against whom a probe has been ordered, had taken over as Vice Chancellor in March 2016 for a period of five years. As his term nears end, the University of Delhi has published an advertisement looking for someone to replace him as the administrative and academic head of the university.

According to the advertisement, a Vice Chancellor is expected to display highest levels of “competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment.”

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor should be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years of experience as Professor in a University or 10 years of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

How will the next Vice Chancellor be appointed?

The next Vice Chancellor will be appointed by the Visitor, the President of India in this case, from among a list of names recommended by a Committee constituted under the provisions of Delhi University Act, 1922.

The search committee will comprise three members – two nominated by the University’s Executive Council and the third by the President. While EC nominees cannot be from DU departments of colleges, the chairman of the said committee is appointed by the President.

According to an EC member, the power tussle between VC Tyagi and Pro VC PC Joshi over appointments lay in over having greater say in the council, since it sends two nominees on the search committee for the next VC.

Why was Tyagi suspended?

According to the Union Ministry of Education, Tyagi had gone on unauthorised leave, following a medical emergency in June 2020 and had neither informed the university’s Executive Council nor the ministry about his absence.

His suspension came amid fireworks between two factions within the university, after Tyagi appointed a new Registrar and a Pro Vice Chancellor when he was on leave – a period during which Pro Vice Chancellor PC Joshi was in charge.

The Ministry of Education had said that Professor Tyagi had failed to discharge his duties and responsibilities as the Vice Chancellor of the university. This included appointments to several key posts, which were left vacant for a long time. The post of Pro Vice Chancellor, who assists the VC and performs the latter’s functions in his absence, was vacant from June 2016 to June 2020 and was filled after “great pursuance by the Administrative Ministry.”

The post of Registrar was vacant from March to October 2020.

DU has had no Controller of Examinations since 2016.

Finance Officer and Treasurer’s post has been vacant since March 2020.

Posts like the Dean of Colleges, Director of South Campus and College Principals have been vacant.