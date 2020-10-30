Delhi University to Probe Controversial Appointments by VC Tyagi

The EC decided that PC Jha, who was appointed Registrar by VC Tyagi, will not be given any administrative duties.

The Executive Council at the University of Delhi (DU) has decided to setup a fact-finding committee that will probe the dramatic series of controversial appointments made by the now suspended suspended Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi, a member of the high-level decision making body told The Quint. According to the member, the decision was taken at a meeting of the Council on Thursday, 29 October, during which the Union Ministry of Education’s decision to place Tyagi under suspension along with a ministerial probe into the matter was discussed.

“It was also decided that Dr Geeta Bhatt, who was appointed Pro Vice Chancellor by Tyagi, be issued a memorandum. Professor PC Jha, appointed Registrar, will not be given any administrative duties.” Member, Executive Council

On 28 October, the Union Ministry of Education announced that Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, who had made appointments while being absent from office, has been suspended by the President of India, following allegations of dereliction of duty. The statement, which announced a probe against VC Tyagi, also said that in the absence of the VC, Pro Vice Chancellor PC Joshi will perform the duties of the VC and that all appointments made by Tyagi in absentia will be considered null and void.

According to the ministry, apart from failing to make critical appointments and sitting on pressing decisions, VC Tyagi had gone on unauthorised leave and even delayed the Executive Council (EC) Meetings.

He had appointed PC Jha as Registrar, just hours ahead of an EC meeting on 21 October, even as he remained absent from duty. When this was revoked by the EC, which appointed Vikas Gupta Registrar, VC Tyagi went ahead and appointed Dr Geeta Bhatt as Pro Vice Chancellor.