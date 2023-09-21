DUSU Polls After 3 Years: From ABVP to NSUI, Meet the Presidential Candidates

The stage is set for the high-stakes Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, scheduled to take place on Friday, 22 September. Polls for the four-member union are being held after a three-year gap necessitated by COVID-induced restrictions across the country.

The major organisations that are in the fray this year are the traditional bigwigs like the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Parishad (ABVP) and Congress’ National Students' Union of India (NSUI), left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The Quint met with the four key candidates battling for the coveted DUSU president post and asked them about the promises they made to DU students.