Ghee & Torni: A History Lesson on How a Quaint Delhi Metro Station Got Its Name

Travelling in the Delhi metro is a journey of its own. Sometimes you meet the eye of a cute stranger, sometimes you gossip, sometimes you judge people, and sometimes you catch a quick nap.
But for anyone who has travelled on the yellow line of the Delhi metro, there's one question that must have crossed their mind at some or the other point...
As we roamed around the quaint Delhi area, we decided to ask the locals about its interesting name.
One resident, Pehlwan Bir Singh, said, "Ghitorni is just a name, like your name."
Vishal, another resident, however, was rather confident that Ghitorni means a "village of ghee."
A friend of his joined in to laugh.
While the youngsters weren't quite convinced by their explanation themselves, we decided to ask Prem Singh, the RWA President of Ghitorni and a former Subedar of the Indian Army.
That is honestly quite fascinating!
Aapko thoda short mei batate hai...
Gujars are a nomadic tribe. Some 1300 years ago, a group of Gujars started from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, made their way through Rajasthan, and settled near Delhi near a place called Garhi.
This small village was populated by Brahmins and Pandits. In a battle with the original inhabitants, the Gujars won, took over the village, and renamed it Ghitorni.
Ghitorni locals today say that the battle wasn’t fought in the most honest manner. Tab Geneva convention toh nahi hota tha, par basic rules of battle weren’t followed too.
Khair chaddo, mitti pao
Yahan bohot hai waise bhi, akhaado aur dangalo ka gaon hai na
Bir Singh told The Quint that wrestling has been a tradition and a passion in Ghitorni for long.
Some 50 years ago, even if not everyone was a professional, every man in Ghitorni would do Pehlwaani.
But now, there's been a shift in the culture. Due to a lack of space, most of these akhadas have closed down, and given way to gyms.
Deepak says, "It got difficult for me to balance studies and Pehlwani. Then I switched to gymming. I started gymming because my body looks good, I look good. A lot of boys started gymming because it became a trend and everyone was doing it. I am now preparing for Mr Delhi bodybuilding competition."
But with akhadas, gyms, hookahs, and a masculine, manspreading energy overall, the one thing that still stands out in Ghitorni is the absence of women in public spaces. Probably the one thing that pehalwani doesn’t teach you… dismantling patriarchy?
Video Creators: Garima Sadhwani & Zijah Sherwani Ghitorni Poem: Akhil Katyal
