Before & After: Delhi Slums See Light of Day As Green Sheets Disappear Post G20

After the G20 Leaders' Summit wrapped up in New Delhi, several slum areas covered in green sheets and flex boards were once again made visible to Delhi's public.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
Ahead of the summit, the Central government had undertaken a beautification project in the national capital – from the refurbishment of roads to construction of underpasses.
As part of the same project, residents of Coolie Camp – a slum area in upmarket Vasant Vihar – along with several other areas in New Delhi, found their areas they live in covered with the green sheets. On Monday evening, MCD officials, assisted by locals, began removing these green sheets.
Since the beginning of the year, a number of residential houses and roadside stalls had been allegedly razed to the ground as part of the beautification drives.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined