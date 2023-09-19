Drumbeats, Pamphlets & Promises: Election Fever Returns to DU After 3 Years

Thousands of students are set to cast their votes on 22 September to select a four-member Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).
(Photo: Varsha Sriram/The Quint)
The beats of Indian drums, loud cheering and sloganeering, pamphlets thrown up in the air – the Delhi University's North Campus is abuzz with election fervour as the much-awaited Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls are scheduled to take place on Friday, 22 September. Polls for the four-member union are being held after a three-year gap necessitated by COVID-induced restrictions.
The four major organisations that are in the fray this year are the traditional bigwigs like the RSS-backed ABVP and Congress’ NSUI, left-backed AISA, and Students' Federation of India (SFI). In the last five elections, the tussle for the four posts in the union have been between the ABVP and NSUI.
From hostel/PG rent, college fees to campus infrastructure, women’s safety—these are the subjects echoing across the campus. For 22-year-old Suchita, a third-year LLB student, the main issue is the lack of proper infrastructure in her college. "Our college is old and it's seen in the infrastructure of our building. The Wi-Fi does not work in our classrooms and libraries, and we are unable to research because of that. Apart from that, we face difficulty in accessing the library," she told The Quint.
"As a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, going to DU has always been my dream, because it was affordable for us. But rent for my PG is around Rs 10,000 a month, which is a huge burden for my family. Apart from that, I have to manage my travel expenses as well. This is a trouble for all of us students who come from low-economic backgrounds. I hope DUSU speaks to concerned authorities and reduces our rent or provide travel concession," Ravi Kumar (right), a BA Political Science student from Ramjas College said.
Lack of proper toilet infrastructure and safety were the main concerns for most women students The Quint spoke to.
Mariya, a third-year BA Economics student at the Hindu College, told The Quint: "The toilet is not cleaned properly and looks like a public bathroom. I feel disgusted to even go use it. That shouldn't be the case, though. If colleges are taking such huge amounts as our fees, we deserve these basic necessities to be in place."
The enthusiasm for these four first-year LLB students at the Campus Law Centre (CLC) was up in the air, as they were witnessing an election campaign at this scale, for the first time.
Pooja Beniwal, a native from Haryana, said she was excited to be part of the election campaign. "I come from a small town in Haryana, and though I don't know much about student politics, it is good to see how involved everyone is. So, I thought I should help too."
A second-year student at CLC, who did not wish to be identified, said, "The hooliganism of unions will continue irrespective of the one we choose. So, what's the point?"
"I'm just glad I get a day off," she jokingly told The Quint.
DUSU elections have been under fire for violating campaign norms-- defacing public walls, pasting posters and flyers on every inch, alleged violence and vandalism.
"The student body elections tend to get heated and competitive. Instead of talking about our (students') issues, the elections have become a stage to flex money and muscle power and the brunt is borne by public infrastructure. They speak about issues on a surface level, but in reality, they lure students by providing incentives to them in return for their vote," 22-year-old Sanatan, an MA History student at Ramjas College said.
ABVP volunteers during their campaign outside the Faculty of Arts in DU.
The Quint witnessed party members drive around in five SUVs, with loud music, throwing pamphlets and asking students to vote for their candidates.
As polling was on in full swing, youngsters did not hesitate to litter the streets with umpteen number of pamphlets, which flashed the names of the candidates in bold.
Yet, just metres away, a group of five women were picking up the leaflets and stuffing it in a gunny bag.
"Over the last one week, we have collected more than thousand pamphlets from this area. We spread ourselves across different streets and collect material. We sell these and make money," Devi, a migrant from West Bengal told The Quint.
The beats of Indian drums, loud cheering and sloganeering, pamphlets thrown up in the air, all punctuated by car horns and police sirens – the Delhi University's North Campus is abuzz with election fervour as the much-awaited Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls are scheduled to take place on Friday, 22 September.
Polls for the four-member union are being held after a three-year gap necessitated by Covid-induced restrictions. In 2019, the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three posts out of four, with the secretary post clinched by National Students' Union of India (NSUI).
The Quint visited the Campus of Law Centre (CLC), Faculty of Arts in North Campus and the Satyawati College to capture the mood of the elections.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined