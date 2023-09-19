Drumbeats, Pamphlets & Promises: Election Fever Returns to DU After 3 Years

Lack of proper toilet infrastructure and safety were the main concerns for most women students The Quint spoke to.

Mariya, a third-year BA Economics student at the Hindu College, told The Quint: "The toilet is not cleaned properly and looks like a public bathroom. I feel disgusted to even go use it. That shouldn't be the case, though. If colleges are taking such huge amounts as our fees, we deserve these basic necessities to be in place."