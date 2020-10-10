At 96.5%, DU’s College of Vocational Studies Releases 1st Cut-off

College of Vocational Studies became the first institution affiliated to the University of Delhi to have released the first cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses across several colleges. The highest cut-off at the College of Vocational studies closed at 96.5 percent for B.Com honours, B.A Honours Economics and B.A Honours English, in the general category. This was followed by 92.5 percent for B.Sc Honours Computer Science and 92 percent for B.A Honours History.

According to university officials, there are about 70,000 seats across 90 colleges affiliated to the central varsity and the first cut-off list for all of them have been released today.

Around 3,53,918 students have registered for admissions in DU this year, which is almost a lakh more than the 2,58,000 who had applied to the varsity last year.