DU DUET PG Answer Key 2020 Released, How to Raise Objection

Students who appeared for the entrance test can check the answer key and download it through the website nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) post graduate (PG) exams. Students who appeared for the entrance test can check the answer key and download it through the website- nta.ac.in, ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.

The entrance test was conducted from 6-11 September for admissions to 61 postgraduate courses. A total of 1.50 lakh (1,50,670) candidates appeared for the entrance exam. The candidates can raise objections on the answer key if any till 9 October.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the question papers and answer keys for 61 postgraduate courses for candidates to challenge. This facility is available on the link given below- ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.”

The online window to raise objections on the answer key will be opened up to 11:50 pm on 10 October.