DU Admissions 2022-23: CUET Mandatory for all Interested Students

Delhi University has released the official admission policy for academic year 2022-23 and the vice chancellor of the university said that the students will be selected on the basis of Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET).

The Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh said, "The candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have taken in class XII. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET test."