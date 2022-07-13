CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Released, Know How to Download

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 released
(Photo: iStock)
The admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) have been released by the National Testing Agency. The organization has activated the link to download the phase 1 CUET admit card 2022 on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card of CUET UG phase 1 by signing in and entering their application number and date of birth.
The NTA CUET hall ticket 2022 will have details like candidate’s name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam center details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions.
The CUET 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) mode and will be held from 15 July to 20 August.
The CUET 2022 entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages like English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
In addition to these, there are 19 other languages- French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali. Candidates can opt for the UG degree in any of these languages.
Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'Sign In; option
Click at the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link
Enter your application number, date of birth and submit.
The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates should carefully read the instructions given on the admit card and follow them as well. Candidates can contact the officials on 011-40759000 or send an email at cuetug@nta.ac.in. in case they cannot download the admit card.
The CUET UG exam will be conducted in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. The CUET exam will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from 15 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)