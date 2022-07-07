Telangana Police SCT Exam 2022: Date, Admit Card, and Other Details

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPB), has officially declared the final dates of the SCT (Stipendiary Cadet Trainee) exam 2022 (Preliminary Examination) for the post of sub-inspector. Earlier a notification was released on the official website of TSLPB (tslprb.in) mentioning that the SCT Preliminary exam 2022 will be held on 7 August 2022 and 21 August 2022. However, as per the notice, the dates were tentative and the final dates were to be declared shortly.

Recently, an official notification has been published on tslprb.in, according to which the final dates for the TSLPB Preliminary examination 2022 have been confirmed. As per the notice, the TSLPB will be conducted on two days (7 August 2022 and 21 August 2022) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.