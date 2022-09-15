CUET Results: What to Expect in Scorecard and How Will Admissions be Determined?

Since the test is conducted on different days and in multiple sessions for each of the subjects, the percentile method will not be used.

The equipercentile method means that normalised marks of each candidate will be calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.

The method will use the same scale for all candidates irrespective of which session they have appeared in. This will make their performance comparable across sessions.

The final score is supposed to indicate a candidate’s performance in comparison to others who gave the same exam.

Hence, for each exam held in multiple shifts, raw marks are converted into normalised marks on a common scale.