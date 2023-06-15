CUET PG Admit Card Out for 17 June Exam: Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for candidates who are going to participate in the examination that will be held on Saturday, 17 June 2023.

Candidates can now download and check their admit cards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in by using their personal login credentials like application number and password.

Reportedly, almost 65929 candidates will appear in the CUET PG Exam that is going to take place on 17 June 2023. Earlier, the city intimation and admit card was released for students who were going to appear in the examination from 5 to 16 June 2023.