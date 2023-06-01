CMAT 2023 Result Declared On cmat.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download Scorecard Here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the results of the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2023 yesterday, 31 May 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CMAT exam 2023 can check and download the results at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to get access to the CMAT results.

CMAT is an entrance test for admission to management courses offered by AICTE-approved institutions and the exam was conducted on May 4, 2023. This year, around 75,209 candidates registered for the exam and 58,035 appeared for it.

The exam was conducted at 248 centers across 126 cities. Live CCTV surveillance was carried out at all centers and 2,116 jammers were installed at examination centers to prevent unfair practice through mobile or any other electronic device.