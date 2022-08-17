CUET 4th Phase: Students Say Exam Cancelled at Centres Amid Technical Glitches

Technical glitches continued to mar the fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday, 17 August with several students claiming that the exam was cancelled at their respective centres.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) said all the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest.
"At few centres, there was server problem. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest," UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.
Some students also claimed that their exam started at least two hours late than the scheduled time.
Devyani, who had travelled to Pitampura for her CUET, said, "We waited for two hours for the exam to begin in the first shift. Some of the students were also sent back citing technical glitches."
The fourth phase began with nearly 3.6 lakh candidates scheduled to appear in the exam.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on 20 August. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on 28 August.
However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.
"The exam for over 11,000 candidates, out of 3.72 lakh candidates, has been postponed to 30 August to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. The NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres, besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC chairman Kumar had announced.
The second phase of CUET was marred by glitches prompting the agency to cancel the exam at various centres.
Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage". The exam in second and third phases was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.
The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.
