Education or Nationalism? Person or Party?: What Delhi's First Time Voters Want

“It is people’s participation that makes India a functioning democracy. And I am very excited to be a part of what is being touted as the largest democratic exercise,” said Shubhangi Semwal, a first-year student of Psychology at Delhi University (DU).

As Delhi gears to vote on 25 May in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 2.35 lakh Delhiites will be voting for the first time. The capital city is experiencing severe heat wave conditions with day-time temperatures soaring to 47 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ in several northern states, including Delhi.

“We will go and vote, regardless of the heat. I have cross-checked online and confirmed that our names are there on the electoral rolls,” said 20-year-old Himanshu, a third-year student at Sri Aurobindo College.

As Delhi witnesses seasonal as well as poll heat, The Quint speaks to students who will be voting for the first time, and asks them why these Lok Sabha elections are crucial and what issues weigh on their minds ahead of the polls: