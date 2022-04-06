CUET Application Form 2022: Registration to Begin Today

CUET 2022 application form will be released on cuet.samarth.ac.in
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Application process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, 6 April. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was supposed to start registration for the same from 2 April, but later it was deferred to Wednesday.
CUET will be conducted by NTA for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses offered by central universities across India, in the academic year 2022-23.
Interested candidates willing to register for CUET 2022 will be able to fill their application form, once released, on the official website of CUET: cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The above mentioned website is yet to go live with information regarding CUET and registration link.
CUET 2022 Exam Date: According to the the official notification released by NTA, CUET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the first and second week of July 2022. However, the exam date has not been announced yet.
Registration details about CUET 2022 are yet to be revealed. However, candidates interested in applying for admission to UG prgrammes in central universities will be required to register themselves on CUET Samarth portal: cuet.samarth.ac.in.
After registering, candidates will be able to login using their registered credentials and fill up the application form for CUET 2022.
Check this space regularly for further updates about CUET and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)