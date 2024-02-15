Shillong Teer Result, Today 15 February 2024: Winning Numbers for Round 1 and 2

Shillong Teer Result on Thursday, 15 February 2024: Shillong Teer is an archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of the state. This lottery is played every day from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground. Participants have to shoot arrows on a pre-determined target in two rounds. Players who hit the target most time in the first and second rounds will emerge as winners.

Other similar competitions in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is declared in a two-digit number on the website, meghalayateer.com. The game is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.