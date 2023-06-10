CTET 2023 Exam Date Released On ctet.nic.in; Exam on 20 August

CTET 2023 exam is scheduled for 20 August 2023
(Photo: iStock)
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced the dates for CTET 2023 examination. Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination will be conducted in the offline mode and will be held on 20 August. Candidates who have registered for the CTET exam can check the detailed notification at ctet.nic.in.
The official notification reads, “The candidates registered for 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities."
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 application process took place from 27 April to 26 May 2023 and there will be 2 papers in the CTET exam 2023. Paper I is for those who want to teach students in classes I to V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students in classes VI to VIII.
All questions in the CTET exam will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options out of which one answer will be correct. The application correction window was opened from May 29 to June 2, 2023.
The CTET exam helps determine the eligibility of applicants for teaching positions in primary and secondary schools.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)