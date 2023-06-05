CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Released, Download Here Via Direct Link

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 has been released. Download Here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Joint admit card for candidates on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who are going to appear in the CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2023 session can now download their hall tickets from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.
According to an official schedule released by NTA, the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023 for June session will be held on 6, 7, and 8 June.
On 6 June the exam will be held for life science and it will be conducted in two shifts. On June 7, the exam will be held for Chemical Science in the morning session and Mathematical Science in the evening session. On June 8, the exam will be conducted in the morning session for Physical Science, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Science.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates in CSIR UGC NET 2023.
Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the direct link for JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (Admit Card).
A login page will open.
Enter the login details like application number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Check the admit card carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
According to an official notice by the National Testing Agency, "In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June, 2023, he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam,"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)