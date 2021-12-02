CSAB Counselling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today for NIT+ admissions.
The round 1 seat allotment result for the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) Counselling 2021, for NIT+ admissions, is scheduled to release on 2 December 2021.
While the board has not announced a particular time for the release of the seat allotment result, candidates who sat for the exam are advised to regularly check the official website of the CSAB at csab.nic.in.
The process for the CSAB counselling 2021 began on 28 November 2021 for special rounds.
Candidates must note that the CSAB Counselling 2021 is being conducted after the completion of all the rounds of JoSAA 2021 Counselling.
Therefore, candidates must further note that in the CSAB counselling 2021, a total of two rounds will be conducted. In addition, all students must register on time and lock their choices for the seats for NIT+ admissions.
Furthermore, candidates must remember that they will be needing their official credentials such as application number and password to check the CSAB 2021 seat allotment results.
Please read below for a simple step by step procedure to check and download the CSAB 2021 seat allotment results.
Visit the official website of the CSAB at csab.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'View Round 1 Seat Allotment result' available on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials such as the JEE Main Application Number and Password to log in.
Your CSAB Counselling 2021 round 1 seat allotment results shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future references.
Candidates must note that once the result is out, all candidates will be required to choose between Freeze, Slide and Float options in order to accept or reject the allotted seat.
Without completing this step, no candidate shall be allowed to proceed with the admissions process.
Candidates must also note that the CSAB Counselling 2021 for Special Round 1 will conclude on 4 December 2021.
Hence, all candidates must complete the online reporting and payment of fees till the date mentioned above as once the special round 1 counselling is concluded, the second-round seat allotment result shall be released.
For more information on the CSAB counselling 2021, please check this space regularly and the official website of the CSAB mentioned above.
