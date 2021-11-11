JoSAA 2021 Counselling: Important Notice Regarding NIT Admission

An important notice has been released by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for the candidates who have been allotted seats through Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA 2021 Counselling.

According to the notice, all candidates with assigned seats from round 1 to round 6 are required to report online for admission to NIT+ institutes such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, GFTIs.